DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Athene by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 43,525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Athene by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

