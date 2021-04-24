DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

