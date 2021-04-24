DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 190,810 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.40. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

