DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,769,000 after buying an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $155.19 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

