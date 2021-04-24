DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after purchasing an additional 305,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.24.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $30.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

