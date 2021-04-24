DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after buying an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after buying an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVH opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

