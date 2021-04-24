DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.38 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

