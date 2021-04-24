DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 136.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,349 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $129,593,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after acquiring an additional 396,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.