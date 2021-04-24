DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,394 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

