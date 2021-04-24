DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,615 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

