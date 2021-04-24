DnB Asset Management AS Takes $1.70 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 2,520.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $70.95 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

