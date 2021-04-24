DnB Asset Management AS Takes $2.29 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 68.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Gartner by 12.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $199.42 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

