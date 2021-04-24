Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $166.38 million and $5.37 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 121.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.