DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 104% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $21,222.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003181 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 14,710,993 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

DogeCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

