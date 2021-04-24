Dogecoin Achieves Market Cap of $36.53 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion and approximately $11.04 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.53 or 0.00455245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,321,210,695 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

