Dogecoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $33.76 billion and $11.61 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00455159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,321,210,695 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

