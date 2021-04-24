Doki Doki Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $9.20 million and $257,803.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $185.23 or 0.00376831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

