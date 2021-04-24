Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.31. 1,585,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,191. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

