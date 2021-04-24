DomRaider (DRT) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DomRaider has a market cap of $2.82 million and $192.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DomRaider

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

