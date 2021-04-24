Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

DCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Donaldson by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,409,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.10 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.