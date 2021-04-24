Donut One Day Volume Reaches $236,788.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Donut has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $236,788.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.