Donut Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,212.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $271,212.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

