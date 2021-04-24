Dora Factory One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.54 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $24.24 or 0.00048286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.