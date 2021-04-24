Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

