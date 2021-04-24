Dragon Coins (DRG) Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $415.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00090716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.00641915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.08 or 0.07646092 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

