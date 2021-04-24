DragonVein Trading 56.2% Lower This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $867.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 56.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,640.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $790.93 or 0.01561837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.72 or 0.00471390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001437 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars.

