DREP [old] (DREP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00090744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00638878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.66 or 0.07712805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

