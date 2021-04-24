DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00065172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00091425 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00657998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.59 or 0.07628350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

