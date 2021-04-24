DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $5.50 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

