Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Hits $25.60 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $25.60 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

