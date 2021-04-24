Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Reaches $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004037 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.94 or 0.99738109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00627339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.10 or 0.01003565 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

