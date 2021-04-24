Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00266938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.01014783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.30 or 1.00016123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.00620488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

