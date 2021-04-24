DuckDaoDime One Day Volume Reaches $2.39 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $51.02 or 0.00101683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $52.87 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

