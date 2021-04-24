DuckDaoDime Price Hits $43.48 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.48 or 0.00086549 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00058858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00267619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.02 or 0.01015202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.55 or 1.00107896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.00624649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

