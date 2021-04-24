Dudley & Shanley Inc. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 5.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,302,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,495. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

