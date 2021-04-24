Dudley & Shanley Inc. Purchases 4,760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $259.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

