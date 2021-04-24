Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

