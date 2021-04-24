Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 36.6% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $84.75 million and $5.37 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00091300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.01 or 0.00644405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.96 or 0.07703065 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

