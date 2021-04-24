Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $24.34 million and $14,142.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,234.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.74 or 0.04468492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00457129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $783.04 or 0.01558766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.15 or 0.00792577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00472614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00416557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,209 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

