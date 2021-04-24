Dynamic (DYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,614.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $8,614.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,237.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.39 or 0.04474991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00458113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $765.18 or 0.01554037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00746534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00477648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.65 or 0.00417658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,379,455 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

