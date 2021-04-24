Dynamite Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,157.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Dynamite has a market cap of $175,773.91 and $145,157.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

