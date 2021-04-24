Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.85. 768,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Dynatrace has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 188.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

