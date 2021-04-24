Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $44.04 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

