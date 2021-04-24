EagleX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. EagleX has a market cap of $17,017.52 and approximately $680.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00265118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.97 or 0.01014093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,746.39 or 1.00126060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.97 or 0.00599763 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

