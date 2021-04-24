EasyFi Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.23 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and $8.23 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $12.95 or 0.00025845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

