ebakus Hits One Day Volume of $9.00 (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 73.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. ebakus has a market capitalization of $33,172.21 and approximately $9.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ebakus has traded down 74.5% against the US dollar. One ebakus coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ebakus

ebakus (CRYPTO:EBK) is a coin. ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 coins. ebakus’ official website is www.ebakus.com . ebakus’ official Twitter account is @EbakusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can stake EBK tokens to vote for the infrastructure and participate in ebakus governance, additionally accounts with staked EBK tokens can send transactions with less proof of work which results in better User experience. The more tokens are held the faster the transaction gets confirmed (until baseline). Ebakus blocks are produced by a council of 21 block-producers, the 21 members are elected by EBK holders. The council votes on the validity of blocks to reach consensus. “

ebakus Coin Trading

