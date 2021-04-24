eBoost Trading 49.1% Lower This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. eBoost has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $504.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.00454734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002678 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

