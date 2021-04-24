EchoLink Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $322,721.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00643410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.78 or 0.07705783 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

