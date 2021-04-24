Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

