Economic Investment Trust Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
TSE:EVT opened at C$117.00 on Friday. Economic Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$91.50 and a 1-year high of C$122.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.
About Economic Investment Trust
